Acquire Wants to Create A New Tenchu Game for PS5 - News

posted 3 hours ago

It has been since 2009 for a new entry in the Tenchu franchise to get a release. It is possible a new game built for the ground up will release this generation.

Acquire president Takuma Endo in an interview with Weekly Famitsu (and translated by Gematsu) has said it is "currently difficult," but he would like to develop a new Tenchu game from the ground up for the "PlayStation 5 generation."

A new entry in the series will only happen if the opportunity arises. A trademark for "Stealth Assassin" in Japan in August 2018 was meant to lay the groundwork.

Endo added he wants to launch an indies brand to develop unique games. This would be separate from the main brand at Acquire. He hopes to launch the indie brand and its first game by the end of this year.

