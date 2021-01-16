Best Narrative of 2020 - Article

Many of this year's best narratives have found success in taking something familiar to the player - whether that's a story they already know, or common genre conventions - and twisting and changing them in an unexpected way. It could be the way Hades used the repeated deaths common to roguelikes to enhance its narrative, or how Final Fantasy VII Remake took the original story and catapulted it in an unexpected direction. Naturally, there were a multitude of great narratives to experience in video games in 2020, but the following five games were at the top of that list.

The Shortlist:

Hades

Ghost of Tsushima

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part II

Final Fantasy VII Remake

The Winner:

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Runner-up: The Last of Us Part II

It's clear that the story in Ori and the Will of the Wisps, and by extension its predecessor, has resonated with people to a degree that is matched by only a select few other video game narratives. At its core it's a relatively simple tale of finding a way to repair and heal a world and the creatures that inhabit it; of fixing things that are broken. But sometimes the simplest stories are the ones that have the greatest impact on us when they're well executed. Ori and the Will of the Wisps winning this year's award for Best Narrative is proof positive of exactly that.

