Minecraft Earth Shutting Down on June 30 - News

/ 1,056 Views

by, posted 21 hours ago

Mojang announced it will be shutting down Minecraft Earth on June 30.

"Minecraft Earth was designed around free movement and collaborative play – two things that have become near impossible in the current global situation," reads the blog post from Mojang.

"As a result, we have made the difficult decision to re-allocate our resources to other areas that provide value to the Minecraft community and to end support for Minecraft Earth in June 2021."

All content and service support for the game will be discontinued and on July 1 any Minecraft Earth player data unrelated to Character Creator and Minecoin entitlement will be deleted.

Anyone who still has paid ruby balances will be granted the equivalent Minecoins that can be used on the Minecraft Marketplace to purchase skins, texture packs, maps, and minigames. If you’ve made a purchase in Minecraft Earth, you will receive a free copy of Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

One final update for Minecraft Earth has been released today that makes some changes. Read an overview of the changes in the update below:

Removing real-money transactions

Drastically reducing ruby costs

Including all completed, unreleased content currently in our pipeline

Reducing time requirements for crafting and smelting

Replacing unused crafting & smelting boosts with radius boosts of the same level

Granting a set of Character Creator items to players who sign in between January 5 and June 30

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles