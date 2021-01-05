Bloober Team Releases 14 Minute Gameplay Video of The Medium - News

Bloober Team has released a 14-minute long gameplay video of the upcoming horror game, The Medium.

The Medium will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC on January 28, 2021.

