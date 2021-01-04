Koei Tecmo to Announce Games in 2021 That Will Make Fans Say 'Finally!' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 days ago / 1,169 Views
Koei Tecmo in an interview with Japanese magazine Weekly Famitsu (and translated by Twinfinite) has teased big plans for 2021.
The publisher and developer says in 2021 they will announce new games that fans will say "finally!"
The Ninja Gaiden franchise from Team Ninja is one possibility that comes to mind as it is a popular series that hasn't seen a mainline release since 2012's Ninja Gaiden 3.
Other franchises from Koei Tecmo include Atelier, Dead or Alive, Dynasty Warriors, Fatale Frame, and Nioh.
Tecmo Bowl 2021 incoming.
Yeah, but it's unfortunately almost impossible for it to happen. I'm not sure why the NFL would rather have just one licensee. Yeah, they probably get one really high bid because of it, but I feel like taking a cut from every sale could be equally lucrative. They would just need a small team to approve projects.
I miss the NFL blitz days. Lol.
True, EA's stranglehold is unlikely to loosen unless the NFL actually decides to step in. I imagine at present they are making more than enough money to care about the video game side of things though.
If its a remaster of those ''Sigma'' games Im out. They are noticeably dumbed down from Ninja Gaiden/Black and Ninja Gaiden II
"Finally" sounds like a fatal frame collection or something. The last one was exclusive to the Wii u and digital only in the US. Possibly a new ninja gaiden though.
Probably won't be Dynasty Warriors, since it's not too long since they announced Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires to be released in 2021. We could definitely get news about it, but probably nothing that would make fans say 'finally'.