Koei Tecmo to Announce Games in 2021 That Will Make Fans Say 'Finally!' - News

posted 2 days ago

Koei Tecmo in an interview with Japanese magazine Weekly Famitsu (and translated by Twinfinite) has teased big plans for 2021.

The publisher and developer says in 2021 they will announce new games that fans will say "finally!"

The Ninja Gaiden franchise from Team Ninja is one possibility that comes to mind as it is a popular series that hasn't seen a mainline release since 2012's Ninja Gaiden 3.

Other franchises from Koei Tecmo include Atelier, Dead or Alive, Dynasty Warriors, Fatale Frame, and Nioh.

