Steam Tops 25 Million Concurrent Users - News

posted 2 days ago

Following the release of Cyberpunk 2077 Steam hit a new record with 24.78 million concurrent users last month. That record has now been broken over the first weekend in January 2021.

For the first time in history, Steam topped 25 million concurrent users, according to SteamDB. Steam reached a peak of 25,418,674 concurrent users yesterday, January 3.

Following the start of the lockdowns due to COVID-19 in April, the numbers of concurrent users on Steam shot up from around 19 million to over 24 million at the beginning of April 2020 before dropping below 20 million in July. After that, the number of concurrent users has steadily increased to reach its new peak.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

