Age of Empire IV Devs: 'We Are Making Great Progress'

World's Edge Studio Head Shannon Loftis in a new blog post has provided an update on the Age of Empires franchise. Loftis says the developer has made "great progress" in 2020 on the next-entry in the series Age of Empires IV.

"We are making great progress on Age of Empires IV. I don’t want to make you jealous, but we are literally playing this game every single day—both in Washington and in Vancouver," said Loftis.

"RTS development is funny: it takes a while to build the separate systems (AI, economy, sim, rendering, etc), and then it takes a while for them to come together. But when they do, you suddenly have a game—a game that needs debugging and balance and polish— but the core of the game that you know you’re going to ship. And the best part is that it feels like an Age of Empires game.

Our partners at Relic have been incredible stalwarts as we all migrated development from office to home, and modified (through trial and error) our processes to help facilitate productivity to keep the game on track. So much passion, such great developers, artists, designers, narrators, audio experts, and community—not to mention the backbone functions that keep the company going."

Age of Empires IV is in development for PC.

