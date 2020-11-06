PS5 Does Not Have a Quick Resume Feature That Xbox Series X and S Have - News

posted 1 hour ago

One of the features Microsoft has talked about a lot for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S is the Quick Resume feature, which allows you to suspend several games at the same time and quickly jump back into them where you left off.

The PlayStation 5 will not have a similar Quick Resume, at least not at launch, confirmed GameSpot. On the PS5 you will have to leave the current game and load the next game from a cold boot. However, the PS5's SSD does mean games should still load fairly quickly.

While nothing has been announced, it is possible Sony will add a Quick Resume-like feature in the future.

The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in the rest of the world on November 19.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

