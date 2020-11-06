Take-Two in Talks With Codemasters for Possible Acquisition - News

posted 2 hours ago

Codemasters confirms that it is in talks with Rockstar and 2K Games parent company Take-Two Interactive to be acquired in a sale of potentially around £740 million.

"[Take-Two] believes that the combination of Take-Two and Codemasters would bring together two world-class interactive entertainment portfolios, with a highly complementary fit between 2K and Codemasters in the racing genre," said Take-Two in a statement to VideoGameChronicles.

"Take-Two believes that it can bring benefits to Codemasters performance by leveraging Take-Two global distribution and 2K’s core operating expertise in publishing, including, live operations, analytics, product development, and brand and performance marketing."

Codemasters is the publisher of racing franchises Dirt, F1, and OnRush.

