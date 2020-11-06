The Medium Delayed to January 28, 2021 for Xbox Series X and S, and PC - News

/ 299 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Bloober Team announced it has delayed The Medium from December 10 to January 28, 2021. It will launch for the Xbox Series X and S, PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC.

"After much careful thought and consideration, today we have made the difficult decision to delay the launch of The Medium to January 28, 2021," said the developer.

"It wasn’t an easy choice to make, but one made due to the COVID-19 situation in Poland, as well as the current schedule of other games on the market. Bloober Team remains committed to delivering our biggest, most ambitious, fear-inducing experience to date.

"The additional development time will allow us to add further polish, ensuring we deliver our innovative, genre-pushing vision of interactive psychological horror.

"Rest assured, the delay will not stop us sharing information with you, and you can expect us to unravel a few more layers of The Medium‘s great mystery soon."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles