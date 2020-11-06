Sackboy: A Big Adventure to Add Online Multiplayer After Launch - News

/ 214 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sumo Digital announced Sackboy: A Big Adventure will add online multiplayer in a free update later in 2020.

"We’ve made the difficult decision to delay the full online multiplayer functionality within Sackboy: A Big Adventure," Sumo Digital design director Ned Waterhouse said. "The team have been working hard to ensure that online is the very best experience it can be for players and we just need a little more time to get it right so you can enjoy it to the fullest with your friends and family."

The patch will also add:

Cross-generation multiplayer where PS4 and PS5 users can play together

Game save transfers from PS4 to PS5

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a launch title for the PlayStation 5, and will launch on the PlayStation 4 on the same day. It will launch on November 12 in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea, and November 19 in the rest of the world.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles