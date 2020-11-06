Control Ultimate Edition Delayed to Early 2021 for the Xbox Series X and S, and PS5 - News

posted 3 hours ago

Publisher 505 Games and developer Remedy Entertainment have Control Ultimate Edition for the Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5 from late 2020 to early 2021.

An update from the development team: Control Ultimate Edition will arrive on next-generation platforms early 2021," said Remedy Entertainment via Twitter. "We want the final quality of the game to be awesome, and so we need a bit more time to work on it. Thank you for your understanding and patience!"

An update from the development team: Control Ultimate Edition will arrive on next generation platforms early 2021.



We want the final quality of the game to be awesome, and so we need a bit more time to work on it. Thank you for your understanding and patience! — Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) November 6, 2020

Control and Control Ultimate Edition are currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Control Ultimate Edition – Cloud Version is also available for Switch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

