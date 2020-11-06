Shenmue III Launches for Steam on November 19 - News

Publisher Deep Silver and developer Ys Net announced the PC version of Shenmue III via Steam on November 19. The game first launched for the PlayStation 4 and PC via the Epic Games Store on November 19, 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

Shenmue changed the face of video games. The series, considered to be the father of free-roaming, open-world RPGs, returns to the fore this year with the release of Shenmue III.

Shenmue III resumes the epic storyline started by master storyteller Yu Suzuki more than 20 years ago. Suzuki, a pioneer of open-world games and immersive experiences, is set to add a bold new chapter to the sweeping tale of young martial artist Ryo Hazuki.

Soon, players will be able to resume Hazuki’s breathtaking journey.

What is Shenmue III?

Shenmue III brings to life an exciting, living-and-breathing world, one filled with thrilling locales to explore, puzzles to solve, and enemies to thwart. Players take the role of Ryo Hazuki in a story-driven and revenge-fueled adventure with a cast of incredible characters. Powered by innovative and skill-adaptable Free Battle and Special Skill systems, Shenmue III is the sequel fans have been waiting for.

Players will find Shenmue III a deeply personal experience, with rich landscapes and towns brimming with action. Shenmue III is not to be “played,” but rather “lived.” Days in Shenmue III are spent exploring, talking with unique characters, and taking part in exciting activities throughout the world. As Ryo, players grow and master their kung-fu power by training and gaining new skills, enabling them to face off against fearsome enemies.

Each game of Shenmue III, as with each person’s life, will be a unique adventure.

Who is Shenmue III for?

Shenmue III isn’t just for fans of the series. It’s for everyone.

Yu Suzuki’s newest adventure blends elements from beat-’em-ups, simulations, and RPGs, but is designed for people of all levels of skill and experience. The immersive world of Shenmue III will appeal to everyone who loves a good story, great characters, and beautiful environments.

What if I haven’t played Shenmue and Shenmue II?

Don’t worry! Shenmue III includes a special “recap digest” movie created by Yu Suzuki that retells Ryo Hazuki’s story from the beginning. Players can also speak to non-player characters they encounter to learn all about the events of the first two Shenmue games.

Key Features:

Epic Story from the Mind of Yu Suzuki – Yu Suzuki has created some of the best video games ever made, including Space Harrier, Daytona USA, and Virtua Fighter. Now, he returns to write and direct the third installment in the beloved Shenmue series. In Shenmue III, players can expect a rich, deeply enthralling story and an unparalleled journey across China.

– Yu Suzuki has created some of the best video games ever made, including Space Harrier, Daytona USA, and Virtua Fighter. Now, he returns to write and direct the third installment in the beloved Shenmue series. In Shenmue III, players can expect a rich, deeply enthralling story and an unparalleled journey across China. Realistic and Compelling Characters – The Shenmue series has been known for its inimitable characters, and Shenmue III continues this tradition. Players exploring Shenmue III’s vibrant world will find it populated with all manner of villagers, shopkeepers, villains, and heroes.

– The Shenmue series has been known for its inimitable characters, and Shenmue III continues this tradition. Players exploring Shenmue III’s vibrant world will find it populated with all manner of villagers, shopkeepers, villains, and heroes. Battle System – Shenmue III offers a dramatic and challenging Battle System, one where players can upgrade Ryo Hazuki’s move set in order to defeat the toughest foes.

– Shenmue III offers a dramatic and challenging Battle System, one where players can upgrade Ryo Hazuki’s move set in order to defeat the toughest foes. Beautiful Landscapes – Shenmue III lets players explore a gorgeous, charm-laden, and danger-filled China. From festive towns to dark and dank enemy lairs, Shenmue III provides players with a wealth of vistas to immerse themselves in.

