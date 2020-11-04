Rare Reveals Sea of Thieves Enhancements for Xbox Series X and S - News

A fair number of Xbox One games will be getting enhancements on the next-generation beyond faster load times, which is thanks to the inclusion of a solid state drive.

Developer Rare has revealed the Xbox Series X and S enhancements for the action-adventure game, Sea of Thieves. The pirate-themed game launched in 2018 and has seen a dedicated fanbase as the developer continues to update the game with new content.

The game will feature improved load times on both next-generation consoles from Microsoft, and run at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second on the Xbox Series X and 1080p resolution and 60 frames per second on the Xbox Series S.

The Xbox Series X and S will launch worldwide on November 10.

Excited about setting sail on Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S? These are the key optimisations for your next-gen Sea of Thieves experience, so get set to enjoy some silky-smooth skelly smashing:



⏱️ Improved load times

⬛ 4K, 60FPS on Xbox Series X

⬜ 1080p, 60FPS on Xbox Series S pic.twitter.com/RESsON2uxZ — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) November 4, 2020

