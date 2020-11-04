Activision Blizzard Made $1.2 Billion from Microtransactions in Three Months - News

/ 385 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Activision Blizzard has made a lot of money from microtransactions, which the publisher calls "in-game net bookings" in its most recent quarter.

The publisher in its most recent financial report for the quarter ending September 30, 2020 said they earned $1.2 billion from microtransactions alone. That is a 69 percent increase over the same quarter last year when it earned $709 million.

Activision Blizzard earned a total of $1.95 billion in revenue, which means microtransactions accounted for three-quarters of its earnings.

There is no breakdown provided as to where the microtransactions earnings were coming from. The boost could be from Call of Duty Warzone or even from mobile publisher King, which Activision Blizzard owns.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles