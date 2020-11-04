Commandos 2 HD Remaster Launches for Switch on December 4 - News

/ 286 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Kalypso Media and developers Yippee Entertainment announced the real-time tactics game, Commandos 2 HD Remaster, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 4. The game is out now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, GOG, and the Microsoft Store.

View the Nintendo Switch release date reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Commandos 2 HD Remaster is a true homage to one of gaming’s most celebrated masterpieces. Originally developed by the legendary Pyro Studios, relive the real-time tactics masterpiece that defined the genre like no other for the first time on Nintendo Switch.

Take control of an elite group of Allied commandos who must venture deep into enemy territory and utilize their combined expertise to complete a series of progressively demanding missions. In this World War II genre-defining classic, explore interactive environments and use unique skill sets to complete missions against seemingly impossible odds.

Key Features:

Experience the Commandos series in HD for the first time on Nintendo Switch.

Commandos series in HD for the first time on Nintendo Switch. Every tutorial and campaign mission revamped with reworked controls and modernized user interface.

Access authentic World War II vehicles, scenarios and weaponry such as tanks and bazookas.

10 missions spanning nine day / night environments, all with realistic weather effects.

Steal, climb and swim to accomplish missions within fully interactive environments.

Play as an eclectic cast of characters, including Green Beret, Sniper and Whiskey the dog.

Experiment with skills and approaches in challenging, against-the-odds style gameplay.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles