Hellpoint Launches for Xbox Series X and S, and PS5 in 2021 - News

posted 5 hours ago

Publisher tinyBuild and developer Cradle Games announced Hellpoint will launch for the Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5 in 2021. It will be a free upgrade for owners of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions.

Hellpoint is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

The next-generation version will include the following enhancements:

Performance Mode – Dynamic 4K resolution at 60 frames per second on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X

Here is an overview of the game:

Hellpoint is set in the aftermath of a massive quantum cataclysm called the Merge. You wake up on board the Irid Novo space station, a beacon of galactic cooperation and scientific exploration gone horribly wrong. What happens next will be solely determined by your choices.

Key Features:

Souls-like gameplay in a Unique Setting – Explore the derelict space station of Irid Novo and face bizarre enemies with a tight and unforgiving combat system.

– Explore the derelict space station of Irid Novo and face bizarre enemies with a tight and unforgiving combat system. Occult Space Story – Blending science and fantasy, the intensely atmospheric dark sci-fi setting will keep you searching for answers.

– Blending science and fantasy, the intensely atmospheric dark sci-fi setting will keep you searching for answers. Dynamic World – The Quantic System acts as a dungeon master, slightly transforming the game world every time you die and triggering events as the station revolves around the black hole.

– The Quantic System acts as a dungeon master, slightly transforming the game world every time you die and triggering events as the station revolves around the black hole. Jump-in Co-Op and Player-versus-Player Multiplayer – Ask a friend to press Start to join a couch co-op session or call for assistance online. Hellpoint offers a full, uninterrupted co-op story with shared loot drops.

