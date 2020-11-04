Steel Assault Delayed to 2021 - News

Zenovia announced the 16-bit action platformer, Steel Assault, from 2020 to 2021, and announced it has signed a publishing agreement with Tribute Games. The game will launch for PC via Steam.

"Tribute Games is honored to take the project under their wing and help out for the release of Steel Assault," Zenovia said. "To assure a most optimal game design and launch, they have evaluated that it was better to change the release window. The game will be available for you to play in 2021. It is currently being polished to assure a gaming experience worth the wait!"

Here is an overview of the game:

Punch, whip, and zipline your way through a post-apocalyptic America in this retro-style action platformer! Play as Taro Takahashi, a resistance soldier on a revenge mission against the dictator who lords over the ashes.

Key Features:

Fast-Paced 2D Platforming – Dynamic, fluid side-scrolling combat with a stylish moveset and tons of enemies / bosses to fight.

– Dynamic, fluid side-scrolling combat with a stylish moveset and tons of enemies / bosses to fight. 16-Bit Post-Apocalyptic Style – A beautifully fleshed-out sci-fi world, rendered in detailed pixel art and backed by fiery frequency modulation-synthesized tunes.

– A beautifully fleshed-out sci-fi world, rendered in detailed pixel art and backed by fiery frequency modulation-synthesized tunes. Unique Zipline Action – A new twist on classic grappling-hook mechanics, opening up fun movement possibilities.

– A new twist on classic grappling-hook mechanics, opening up fun movement possibilities. Classic Structure – No aimless wandering, straight-line corridors, or design-by-algorithm. Just hand-crafted stage-based action.

