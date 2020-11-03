Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Gameplay Videos Released - News

posted 2 hours ago

Several gaming outlets have released gameplay videos of Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition.

View the gameplay videos below:

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will launch for the Xbox Series X and S on November 10 as a digital title, and for the PlayStation 5 on November 12. A physical edition will launch on December 1.

