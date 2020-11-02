PS5 DualSense Controller Haptic Feedback and Adaptive Triggers Can be Reduced or Disabled - News

posted 2 hours ago

The PlayStation 5 DualSense controller is a revolution when compared to previous PlayStation controllers. It has several new features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Sony in a new blog post announced it has kept accessibility in mind and will allow PS5 users to reduce or disable haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

"PS5 players will be able to reduce or disable the force of haptic feedback and adaptive triggers on the DualSense wireless controller. PS5 will also include improved audio enhancements to provide players with better spatial awareness."

The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in the rest of the world on November 19.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

