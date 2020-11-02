PSVR Doesn't Work with PS5 Games, Only Works With Backward Compatibility - News

/ 293 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The PlayStation VR will technically still work on the PlayStation 5, however, the virtual reality headset is not supported on PS5 games and will only work with PS4 games running on the console via backward compatibility.

This is according to a Sony representative who spoke with Upload VR. This does mean if you want to play Hitman 3 and other cross-gen games with VR support in VR you will need to play PS4 version of the game and not the PS5 version. The No Man's Sky next-generation upgrade also won't support PSVR.

The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in the rest of the world on November 19.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles