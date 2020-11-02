Fortnite Next-Gen Enhancements Revealed - News

Epic Games have announced the enhancements for the next-generation versions of the free-to-play battle royale game Fortnite. The enhancements will be ready for the launch of the Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5.

Read the information on the enhancements below:

FORTNITE ON XBOX SERIES X|S

November 10 marks the arrival of not one but two brand-new Xbox consoles where you can play Fortnite. On Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, day one improvements to Fortnite include:

4K Resolution at 60 Frames Per Second on Xbox Series X – Experience Fortnite on Xbox like never before on Xbox Series X with stunning 4K running at a smooth 60 frames per second.

– Experience Fortnite on Xbox like never before on Xbox Series X with stunning 4K running at a smooth 60 frames per second. Dynamic Visuals and Physics on Xbox Series X – Experience a more dynamic and interactive world with grass and trees responding to explosions, enhanced fluid simulations for smoke and liquid (cooler-looking smoke and liquid effects), and all-new Storm and cloud effects.

– Experience a more dynamic and interactive world with grass and trees responding to explosions, enhanced fluid simulations for smoke and liquid (cooler-looking smoke and liquid effects), and all-new Storm and cloud effects. 1080p Resolution at 60 Frames Per Second on Xbox Series S – Hop into any game mode and enjoy 1080p running at a smooth 60 frames per second. The Xbox Series S will support most of the visual enhancements available on the Series X.

– Hop into any game mode and enjoy 1080p running at a smooth 60 frames per second. The Xbox Series S will support most of the visual enhancements available on the Series X. Get into Matches Faster – Loading performance has been significantly upgraded, not only improving texture loading but also helping you get into a match from game start-up much faster.

– Loading performance has been significantly upgraded, not only improving texture loading but also helping you get into a match from game start-up much faster. Enhanced Split-Screen – On Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, split-screen now supports 60 frames per second.

FORTNITE ON PLAYSTATION 5

The PlayStation 5 will be launching November 12 or November 19 depending on your territory. On PlayStation 5, day one improvements to Fortnite include:

4K Resolution at 60 Frames Per Second – Experience Fortnite on PlayStation like never before on PlayStation 5 with stunning 4K running at a smooth 60 frames per second.

– Experience Fortnite on PlayStation like never before on PlayStation 5 with stunning 4K running at a smooth 60 frames per second. Dynamic Visuals and Physics – Experience a more dynamic and interactive world with grass and trees responding to explosions, enhanced fluid simulations for smoke and liquid (cooler-looking smoke and liquid effects), and all-new Storm and cloud effects.

– Experience a more dynamic and interactive world with grass and trees responding to explosions, enhanced fluid simulations for smoke and liquid (cooler-looking smoke and liquid effects), and all-new Storm and cloud effects. DualSense Controller Immersion – Haptic feedback makes it feel like you’re holding the Suppressed SMG or Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle. In addition to general vibration support, we’ve integrated haptic trigger feedback for ranged weapons on the new DualSense controller.

– Haptic feedback makes it feel like you’re holding the Suppressed SMG or Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle. In addition to general vibration support, we’ve integrated haptic trigger feedback for ranged weapons on the new DualSense controller. Select Your Favorite Mode from the PlayStation 5 Home Screen – Fortnite supports PlayStation 5’s Activities, starting with the ability to go straight into the Battle Royale Lobby with either Solo, Duos, or Squads selected. Once in the Lobby, choose to queue up for your selected mode!

– Fortnite supports PlayStation 5’s Activities, starting with the ability to go straight into the Battle Royale Lobby with either Solo, Duos, or Squads selected. Once in the Lobby, choose to queue up for your selected mode! Get into Matches Faster – Loading performance has been significantly upgraded, not only improving texture loading but also helping you get into a match from game start-up much faster.

– Loading performance has been significantly upgraded, not only improving texture loading but also helping you get into a match from game start-up much faster. Enhanced Split-Screen – On PlayStation 5, split-screen now supports 60 frames per second.

PICK UP YOUR PROGRESS

No matter what platforms you played Fortnite on previously (or plan to continue playing alongside your new consoles), cross-play remains available, and your progression and cosmetics carry over to the new platforms.

On Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S S, if you’ve transferred your Xbox profile from Xbox One, just download the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S release of the game and get back into the action. On PlayStation 5, just download Fortnite from the PlayStation Store and log in with your Epic or PlayStation Network account.

THROWBACK BONUS

In the spirit of remembering the past while looking to the future, we’re offering all Fortnite players—on all supported platforms—the free Throwback Axe Pickaxe. Starting November 4, this classic default Pickaxe from Fortnite Chapter 1 will be available through January 15, 2021, for everyone both in-game and through the PlayStation Store.

MORE TO COME!

Like all of you, we’re excited to spend more time with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5. As we spend even more time with these consoles, we look forward to exploring new ways to maximize the potential of both!

