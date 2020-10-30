Everwild Creative Director Departs Developer Rare - News

/ 269 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The next title from developer Rare, Everwild, was announced in November 2019 and its art style and trailers have gained the interest of many gamers.

Simon Woodroffe who worked as the creative director on Everwild has left the studio. He had been working at Rare since 2012. No reason was provided as to why he left.

Executive producer Louise O’Connor who has been seen in most of the promotion for the game will take over as lead for the game. Former Lionhead designer James Blackham is the lead designer and Ryan Stevenson is lead on the visuals.

"We thank Simon for all his hard work on Everwild and wish him the very best of luck for the future," said Rare studio head Craig Duncan. "The Everwild team are in good hands and passionate about building a game that will give players unforgettable experiences in a natural and magical world."

Everwild is in development for the Xbox consoles and PC.

Thanks, VideoGameChronicles.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles