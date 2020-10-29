Xbox Game Pass is 'Completely Sustainable the Way It Is,' Says Phil Spencer - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 397 Views
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview with the Dropped Frames podcast says Xbox Game Pass is "completely sustainable" at its current price.
"I’ll be honest, there are developers that have some concerns [about Game Pass], and my inbox is there, and I have conversations with a lot of those developers asking what are our real long-term goals?" Spencer said. "You know we get questions about 'hey, is this just some kind of go secure a bunch of players and then rack the price up to a new level?'
"I say there’s no plan for us to do anything like that [increase the price]. We like the value that Game Pass is today and from a business model it’s completely sustainable the way it is and I mean that."
Spencer says one benefit of Xbox Game Pass is it lets them take more creative chances as they no longer need to sell X copies of a game to break even.
"The upside [of Xbox Game Pass] is, we can take more creative chances than a pure retail model allows," Spencer added. "We can go and greenlight games because we know we’ll get millions of Game Pass players to engage and play the game."
Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox consoles, PC, and Android.
6 Comments
I have to agree 100% with Phil on this one. Netflix expanded what viewers can watch since it was not limited to just random reality TV show to make a profit. Looking forward to see what new ideas bring to GP I.
So he will show the profits for this specifically and also won't rise the price right?
They already admitted in July that it wasn't big profits for them at all. They recently raised the price but will also start releasing much more AAA games on the service with all the new studios. Will see if it pays off. I'm not sure a game streaming service will be as profitable as a TV streaming service. Everyone watches TV and is willing to pay monthly because it lowers their cable bill. How many people are willing to pay monthly for video games? I don't know but I guess MS is about to show us.
I should add I've signed up for the service and it's decent but not enough games. I'm going to keep it though for now though and see how it grows.
So both points from Phil were disproven before he even said them? Thanks for the info.
