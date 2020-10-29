Xbox Game Pass is 'Completely Sustainable the Way It Is,' Says Phil Spencer - News

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview with the Dropped Frames podcast says Xbox Game Pass is "completely sustainable" at its current price.

"I’ll be honest, there are developers that have some concerns [about Game Pass], and my inbox is there, and I have conversations with a lot of those developers asking what are our real long-term goals?" Spencer said. "You know we get questions about 'hey, is this just some kind of go secure a bunch of players and then rack the price up to a new level?'

"I say there’s no plan for us to do anything like that [increase the price]. We like the value that Game Pass is today and from a business model it’s completely sustainable the way it is and I mean that."

Spencer says one benefit of Xbox Game Pass is it lets them take more creative chances as they no longer need to sell X copies of a game to break even.

"The upside [of Xbox Game Pass] is, we can take more creative chances than a pure retail model allows," Spencer added. "We can go and greenlight games because we know we’ll get millions of Game Pass players to engage and play the game."

Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox consoles, PC, and Android.

