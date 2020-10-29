NBA 2K21 Next-Gen Trailer Introduces the WNBA - News

Publisher 2K Games and developer Visual Concepts have released a new trailer for the next-generation version of NBA 2K21 that introduces the first-ever WNBA MyPLAYER experience for the NBA 2K franchise.

"Greatly expanding on the WNBA experience introduced last year, The W is the first-ever WNBA MyPLAYER experience for the NBA 2K franchise," reads the description for the video. "NBA 2K21 Next Gen players will be able to create their own fully customizable WNBA player and take her through a pro career featuring all 12 WNBA teams. Players can also go head-to-head in The W Online featuring intense 3v3 MyPLAYER competition!"

View the trailer below:

NBA 2K21 is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It is a launch title for the Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5.

