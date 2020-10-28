PS4 Shipments Reach 113.6 Million Units Worldwide - Sales

Sony announced lifetime shipment figures for the PlayStation 4 have hit 113.6 million units as of September 30, 2020. The figure was revealed in Sony's earning report for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2020.

1.5 million PlayStation 4 consoles were shipped during the quarter. That is down by 1.3 million during the same period a year ago, where 2.8 million were shipped.

PlayStation 4 software increased 10.3 million year-on-year to 80.9 million games sold during the quarter. 59 percent of those sales were software digital downloads. That is an increase over 45 percent a year ago.

PlayStation Plus subscribers increased by 9 million year-on-year to 45.9 million as of September 30, 2020.

Sony as a whole reported sales and operating revenue was down just 8.8 billion yen (-0%) to 2,113.5 billion yen for the quarter. Operating income increased 14 percent to317.8 billion.

The Game & Network Services division saw sales of 506.6 billion yen for the quarter, which is higher than the 454.4 billion in sales from the previous year. Operation income increased 39.9 billion yen to 104.9 billion yen.

Sony forecasts for the Game & Network Services division for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 sales of 2,600 billion yen and operating income of 300 billion yen. This is an increase over the previous forecast where sales of 2,500 billion yen and operating income of 240 billion yen were expected.

