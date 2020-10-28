Sony Releases PS5 Launch Trailer - News

/ 258 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released the launch trailer for the PlayStation 5, narrated by rapper Travis Scott.

View it below:

"For launch, our goal has always been to create a spot that feels epic and iconic; a spot that truly celebrates our desire to push the boundaries of what is possible and evokes the excitement that you will have through the unique experiences made possible with PlayStation 5," said Sony Interactive Entertainment worldwide marketing senior vice president Eric Lempel.

"The theme of the spot is centered around the idea of exploration. There is a desire in all of us to explore and discover new possibilities, whether it’s in gaming, or in our everyday lives. We all want to go to places we’ve never been, see what’s never been seen. We tell the story by paying homage to explorers of the past who stood on the threshold of the unknown and pushed past their limits to achieve the extraordinary.

"Finally, we needed an iconic voice to narrate this unique spot, we went with our new strategic creative partner – Travis Scott. We hope you enjoy, and we look forward to continuing to explore new and exciting worlds with you through PlayStation 5."

The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in the rest of the world on November 19.

