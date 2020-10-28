MXGP 2020 Delayed to December 16 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, Next Year for PS5 - News

Milestone has delayed MXGP 2020 from December 10 to December 16 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and January 14, 2021 for the PlayStation 5.

"Here in Milestone we are working safely and committed to deliver the next installment in our Motocross franchise in the market, MXGP 2020," Milestone said. "However, due to the unique situation we are all facing, there are some changes in the product release plan that will allow us to deliver the best game experience for our community on all platforms."

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

With MXGP 2020 you can fully experience the excitement of the current MXGP season, competing with 68 riders from both MXGP and MX2 categories on the 19 circuits of the 2020 season. Starting as a rookie, players can choose their path to glory: joining an official team or creating their own.

Official MXGP tracks aren’t enough? The Track Editor is back with some great features added in. Thanks to the new Heightmaps feature, players can replicate the real MX tracks configurations, often built on hills and mountains, adding realism and all the challenges that real riders face during races. There will be 4 different terrain types that players can choose and customize – Plain, Quarry, Vineyard and Forest – to create the track of their dream. All new tracks created can be shared online with friends.

To enjoy free-roam riding, alone or with friends*, in MXGP 2020 returns one of the most beloved features, the Playground. Players can test their riding skills in the new setting inspired to Norwegian fjords terrains, and this year they can also free ride together with other 3 friends*. And to create more fun in the Playground, the beloved Waypoint mode returns, now allowing races up to 4 players.

MXGP 2020 Multiplayer Mode will be boosted with Dedicated Servers for a lag-free gameplay experience, and Race Director Mode* to create amazing Online tournaments, deciding starting positions, assigning penalties or choosing the cameras to focus on.

Last but not least, MXGP 2020 makes feel every rider unique, with more than 10.000 items, all officially licensed from more than 110 brands of the Motocross world. Not only cosmetic customizations: bike performances can be also improved with real life replica of different bike parts.

*Feature available after Day One.

