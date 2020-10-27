NBA 2K21 Developer Commentary Video Showcases Next-Generation Version - News

posted 6 hours ago

Publisher 2K Games and developer Visual Concepts have released a new developer commentary video that showcases next-generation gameplay of NBA 2K21. The gameplay itself was recorded from a PlayStation 5.

Visual Concepts executive producer Erick Boenish and gameplay director Mike Wang in the video discuss the enhancements of the next-generation versions of the basketball game.

View the video below:

NBA 2K21 is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It is a launch title for the Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

