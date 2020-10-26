Ubisoft Reveals Xbox Series X and S, and PS5 Features for Assassins Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, and More - News

Ubisoft has released new information on the Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5 versions of its upcoming games. The information details the enhancements on the next-generation versions of the games.

Read the information below:

Watch Dogs: Legion

Launch: October 29, 2020 - Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Stadia, Amazon Luna, PC (via Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games Store) Next-gen Launch: November 10, 2020 - Xbox Series X | S / November 12, 2020 - PlayStation 5 (Digital copies) / November 24 – PlayStation 5 (Physical copies)

In Watch Dogs: Legion, near-future London is facing its downfall. Amidst the growing unrest of a restless city, an unknown entity named Zero-Day has framed secret underground resistance DedSec for coordinated bombings across the capital. In the aftermath, criminal opportunists from every corner have taken hold and filled the void left by a defeated government. As a member of DedSec, you must recruit members into your Resistance to take on these criminal opportunists, liberate London and uncover the identity of Zero-Day. Play as anyone you see in the open world – so long as you can persuade them to join the resistance – and utilize their special skills and abilities to explore a wide variety of ways to complete missions. Keep an eye out for cameos from London grime artist Stormzy in his very own mission, and Watch Dogs’ original protagonist Aiden Pearce in upcoming additional content.

Xbox Series X | S: The near-future London of Watch Dogs: Legion will fully benefit from the hardware accelerated raytracing of the new Xbox Series X | S; from Piccadilly Circus and its giant digital screens, to Camden High Street’s neon lights and holograms, the power of real-time ray traced reflections brings a never seen before level of realism to an urban playground. Early collaboration between Microsoft and the game teams allows the game to unlock the power of Xbox DirectStorage, meaning loading times have been massively reduced allowing for smoother world traversal and faster loading times than ever before. Upgrade from an Xbox One X copy of the game to the Xbox Series X | S* version with Xbox’s Smart Delivery technology at no extra cost.

PlayStation 5: Ray tracing on PlayStation 5 will immerse players in a city full of digital screens, holograms, and neon lights, while players can also take advantage of the Tempest 3D Audio engine to bring London to life by hearing every passing car, talking pedestrian, or drone flying overhead. Thanks to the ultra-high speed SSD, loading times will be dramatically reduced, allowing for even quicker fast-travel and seamless high-speed drives across London. Adaptive triggers enable players to enjoy hand-tuned responses, elevating the visceral feeling of high-tension moments. And lastly, you can upgrade your PlayStation 4 copy of the game to the PlayStation 5** version at no additional cost.

Pre-order Watch Dogs: Legion now and check out previous stories about the game.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Launch: November 10, 2020 - Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Stadia, Amazon Luna, PC (via Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games Store) / November 12 - PlayStation 5

Become Eivor, a Viking raider hailing from the cold and harsh lands of Norway, and take on a journey across the sea to the lush lands of ninth-century England. Build up your settlement by raiding fortresses and changing the balance of power, while determining the fate of England and your clan. Dual-wield a variety of weapons from shields, to swords, to axes, choose from a range of skills and go into battle your way, and earn your place in Valhalla. With cross-progression from the newly announced Ubisoft Connect, you’ll be able to save your game on one device and continue playing the same save on any other device where the game is available, truly allowing you to play anywhere.

Xbox Series X | S: Take in the mysterious Northern Lights of Norway or the majesty of England’s Stonehenge in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second on Xbox Series X. Thanks to the collaboration between the game team and Microsoft to implement Xbox Velocity Architecture and DirectStorage API on Xbox Series X | S, you can take full advantage of faster loading speeds for more play time, and a smoother and more powerful experience. With Smart Delivery you can purchase an Xbox One X version of the game and you’ll be able to upgrade at no extra cost when you get your new Xbox Series X | S*.

PlayStation 5: PS5 players can immerse themselves in the stunning open world with the power of the Tempest 3D Audio Engine to hear the environment around them, along with detailed 4K and 60 frames per second visuals, and faster loading speeds due to the additional power of the console’s ultra-high speed SSD. If you purchase a PS4 copy of the game, you’ll be able to upgrade at no additional cost to the PS5** edition.

Pre-order Assassin’s Creed Valhalla now, and check out our previous coverage for more news and details.

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Launch: December 3, 2020 / Platforms: Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, Stadia, Amazon Luna, PC (via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect)

Immortals Fenyx Rising brings grand mythological adventure to life. Play as Fenyx, a newly winged demigod on a quest to save the Greek gods and their home from a dark curse. Take on mythological beasts, solve challenging puzzles and wield the powers of the gods to defeat Typhon, the deadliest Titan in Greek mythology. Fully customize the appearance, gear and godly powers of Fenyx to create your own mythical hero and prepare for a battle of strength and wits in an epic fight for the ages. And with the launch of the recently unveiled Ubisoft Connect you’ll get the benefit of full cross-progression from cloud storage, meaning that whatever device you play on you can pick up the same game, wherever you left off.

Xbox Series X | S: Explore a stylised open world rendered at 60 frames per second in 4K ultra high definition resolution on the Xbox Series X, using High Dynamic Range technology for richer and deeper colours on compatible screens. Immerse yourself in the sounds of Golden Isle thanks to Dolby Atmos and spatial audio technology, and travel the depths of the underworld at impressive speed with incredibly fast load times. Through Smart Delivery, get access to the Xbox Series X | S* version even when you buy the Xbox One version at no additional cost.

PlayStation 5: Immerse yourself in a beautiful open world and feel the environment like never-before thanks to the Tempest 3D Audio engine and PS5 DualSense haptic feedback. Experience incredibly fast load times thanks to the power of the PS5 console’s ultra-high speed SSD, stunning 4K graphics and smooth action-packed 60 frame per second gameplay. Experience it all in vivid color with High Dynamic Range technology on compatible screens, and if you purchase a PlayStation 4 copy of the game, you’ll be able to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version at no additional cost**.

Pre-order Immortals Fenyx Rising and learn more about it in our previous coverage.

Far Cry 6

Launch: February 18, 2021 - Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Stadia, Amazon Luna, PC (via Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games Store)

Welcome to the Island of Yara, a beautiful tropical paradise thrown into the chaos of revolution. Face off against the army of Antón Castillo, the island’s president and dictator (played by actor Giancarlo Esposito), in a fight to free your people from his tyranny. From lush, green jungles to the urban concrete and high-rises of Yara’s capital Esperanza, explore and fight your way to freedom in this frantic, action-packed open-world game.

Far Cry has never looked so stunning, with luscious tropical vistas rendered at 60 frames per second and 4K resolutions on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. If you own a PS4 or Xbox One copy of the game, you can upgrade to the Xbox Series X | S* or PlayStation 5** edition respectively at no extra cost when your new console arrives.

Pre-order Far Cry 6 and check out our previous coverage.

Riders Republic

Launch: February 25, 2021 - Platforms: Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Stadia, PC (via Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games Store)

Jump into the massive multiplayer playground of Riders Republic and shred it up in a variety of different outdoor sports, from biking and snowboarding, to skiing and wing suiting. Explore the wild, open world expanse of US National Parks including Bryce Canyon, Mammoth Mountains, Yosemite Valley and more. Take part in races and events with more than 50 players on-screen at the same time. Be part of a team or play solo in PvP events. Ride, ski or fly on the wild side and join the action from any device where you own the game with the power of Ubisoft Connect and cross-progression, allowing you the freedom to continue playing on any other device where you own the game.

Xbox Series X | S: With the power of the Xbox Series X you can bolt through the huge open world by ground or air in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, letting you experience the rush of every race, jump and trick. With HDR compatible screens, you’ll also get to experience it all as if you were there, with a wider range of colors and crisper visuals. DirectStorage technology on the Xbox Series X | S shreds-up loading times for a smoother ride. And don’t worry, if you purchase an Xbox One version of the game not only will you be able to upgrade to the Xbox Series X | S* version at no extra cost, but you’ll be able to play with others on the same console family.

PlayStation 5: Race and ride through the National Parks of the United States in 4K and 60 frames per second. HDR compatible screens offer a wider range of colors and crisper visuals so you can experience every moment as if you were there, and faster loading times make sure you spend more time boarding, skiing and flying. If you get yourself a PlayStation 4 version of the game, you can upgrade to the PlayStation 5** edition at no additional cost when you get your new console.

Pre-order Riders Republic and take a look at our previous coverage for more.

Just Dance 2021

Launch: November 12, 2020 – Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Stadia Next-gen Launch: November 24, 2020 - Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 5

Dance, shimmy and shake into the next generation with Just Dance 2021, launching on November 24 for Xbox Series X | S and PS5. With a dazzling list of tunes to get your booty shaking from artists like Eminem, The Weeknd, and Galantis, plus more to be announced, you’ll have plenty to choose from. Players who purchase Just Dance 2021 on Xbox One will be able to download their game to the Xbox Series X | S version at no additional cost. Just Dance 2021 for PlayStation 4 will be backwards compatible on PlayStation 5**.

Rainbow Six Siege

The tactical online shooter Rainbow Six Siege is going strong in the third season of its fifth year, with the recent addition of Sam “Zero” Fisher to its already sizeable roster of Operators. Play in teams of five as either Attackers or Defenders, and prevent your enemies from reaching their goal or wiping out your team. Each Operator comes with a customizable loadout, as well as their own unique gadget that can give them a powerful edge on their enemies by leveraging intel, deception, destruction, and more. Stay tuned for more news on the recently announced Rainbow Six World Cup, where you can watch the world’s best players compete for the glory of their nation.

Rainbow Six Siege is coming to next-generation devices, and you’ll be able to play in 4K resolution at 120 frames per second for the best Siege experience on console. If you already own a copy of Rainbow Six Siege on PS4 or Xbox One, you’ll get an upgrade to the Xbox Series X | S* or PlayStation 5** version respectively at no extra cost.

Join the more than 60 million others who have played Rainbow Six Siege now, and look out for more details on the upcoming World Cup and regular content updates.

For Honor

Now in its fourth year, the Year of Reckoning, For Honor has been on a journey of evolution. Amid the third season of the year and after hitting the milestone of 25 million players, it was recently announced that For Honor will be playable on Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5 through next-gen backward compatibility. What this means for current-gen game owners on PS4 or Xbox One is that their profiles, including all purchases and inventory, are automatically shared with their next-gen counterparts seamlessly.

At each respective console launch, For Honor will also provide players with the highest level of graphical enhancements that the game has to offer, meaning you can enjoy the game at 4K resolution on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, and 1080p resolution for the Xbox Series S. The team is also happy to confirm that 60 frames per second gameplay will be available for all next gen consoles in early December for the start of For Honor’s upcoming season.

* Smart Delivery technology - buy the game once and play it on either Xbox One or Xbox Series X | S when both the console and that version of the game are available. Visit https://ubi.li/NextGenUpgrades for more details.

** Upgrade to the digital PS5 version of the game at no additional cost when and where available. To upgrade eligible PS4 disc copies, players need a PS5 console with a disc drive. Visit https://ubi.li/NextGenUpgrades for more details.

*** PS4 disc-based games require disc-drive and cannot be played on PS5 Digital Edition.

