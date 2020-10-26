Marvels Spider-Man: Miles Morales Partial List of Trophies Revealed - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games via Twitter has revealed a partial list of Trophies for the upcoming PlayStation exclusive, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Do you like Trophies? We do. Check out this partial list of Trophies you can expect in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales



🏆 Be Yourself - Collect all other Trophies 🏆

🔓 Just the Beginning - Unlock all Skills 🥇

🏠 A New Home - 100% Complete All Districts 🥇 pic.twitter.com/ivkUIlNdsh — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 26, 2020

🕴️ Ready for Anything - Purchase All Suits 🥈

😌 Never Saw It Coming - Complete an Enemy Base without being detected 🥈

💯 100x Combo!!! - Perform a 100x Combo 🥈

🎓 Pete’s First Villain - Complete the Final Test 🥉

⏫ Kitbash - Craft 10 Upgrades 🥉 pic.twitter.com/uwiqsPXbBe — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 26, 2020

🎳 From Downtown - Use Venom Dash to throw an enemy into a group of three or more 🥉

🛍️ Like a Rhino in a China Shop - Smash into 15 breakable objects while steering Rhino through the shopping mall 🥉 pic.twitter.com/eCTOBFZ3Vb — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 26, 2020

🇫 Never Give Up - Pay respects at Jefferson Davis’s grave in Harlem 🥉

🎁 A Gift From Pete - Receive the Gift Suit 🥉

✅ Crime Master - Complete Bonus Objectives for every crime type 🥉

😵 Getting Dizzy - Chain 6 unique Air Tricks before landing 🥉 pic.twitter.com/RxKuKxx26u — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 26, 2020

🚤 I’m On A Boat - Ride the derelict boat in southern Chinatown 🥉

💻 Socially Acceptable - Scroll through the entire Social Feed at the end of the story 🥉 pic.twitter.com/j06eWmtVFI — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 26, 2020

Here is an overview of the game:

In the latest adventure in the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe, teenager Miles Morales is adjusting to his new home while following in the footsteps of his mentor, Peter Parker, as a new Spider-Man.

But when a fierce power struggle threatens to destroy his new home, the aspiring hero realizes that with great power, there must also come great responsibility. To save all of Marvel’s New York, Miles must take up the mantle of Spider-Man and own it.

Key Features:

The rise of Miles Morales - Miles Morales discovers explosive powers that set him apart from his mentor, Peter Parker. Master his unique, bio-electric venom blast attacks and covert camouflage power alongside spectacular web-slinging acrobatics, gadgets and skills.

Miles Morales discovers explosive powers that set him apart from his mentor, Peter Parker. Master his unique, bio-electric venom blast attacks and covert camouflage power alongside spectacular web-slinging acrobatics, gadgets and skills. A war for power - A war for control of Marvel’s New York has broken out between a devious energy corporation and a high-tech criminal army. With his new home at the heart of the battle, Miles must learn the cost of becoming a hero and decide what he must sacrifice for the greater good.

- A war for control of Marvel’s New York has broken out between a devious energy corporation and a high-tech criminal army. With his new home at the heart of the battle, Miles must learn the cost of becoming a hero and decide what he must sacrifice for the greater good. A vibrant new home - Traverse the snowy streets of his new, vibrant and bustling neighborhood as Miles searches for a sense of belonging. When the lines blur between his personal and crime-fighting lives, he discovers who he can trust, and what it feels like to truly be home.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 12 in the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in the rest of the world on November 19.

