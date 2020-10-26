PUBG to Support 60 FPS on Xbox Series X and PS5, 30 FPS on Xbox Series S - News

Developer PUBG Corporation announced PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds on the next-generation consoles will run the current-generation versions of the game at no additional cost. It will support cross-progression, cross-generation multiplayer, and cross-platform play.

The game will run at 60 frames per second on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, and 30 frames per second on the Xbox Series S.

Here is an overview of the different versions:

Xbox Series X/S

The Xbox Series X will leverage the Xbox One X game build. The game will run at 60 FPS by selecting the Framerate Priority option*.

The Xbox Series S will leverage the Xbox One S game build, which runs at 30 FPS. We are working to provide an option to raise the framerate cap on Xbox One S and Xbox Series S consoles in the future.

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 5 will leverage the PlayStation 4 Pro build. By selecting the Framerate Priority option*, the game will run up to 60 FPS.

*Framerate Priority option releases on live servers for Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro with the October 9.1 Update.

