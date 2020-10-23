Nintendo Switch Single Joy-Con Price Cut to $40 in North America - News

posted 5 hours ago

Earlier this month it was announced Nintendo will be cutting the price of the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers on November 6 in Japan from 4,480 yen ($43/£33) to 3,740 yen ($36/£27).

Nintendo of America has now announced the price of a single Joy-Con controller will be getting a price cut in North America on November 9 from $49.99 to $39.99. A price cut has not been announced for Europe, but it will likely be getting cut now that Japan and North America are seeing a price cut.

Starting on 11/9, single #NintendoSwitch Joy-Con controllers will be available for purchase for $39.99. Choose from the left Joy-Con controller in Neon Blue, and the right Joy-Con controller in Neon Red. pic.twitter.com/wXW8BEssS7 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 23, 2020

The Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017.

