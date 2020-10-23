Nintendo Switch Single Joy-Con Price Cut to $40 in North America

Nintendo Switch Single Joy-Con Price Cut to $40 in North America - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 608 Views

Earlier this month it was announced Nintendo will be cutting the price of the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers on November 6 in Japan from 4,480 yen ($43/£33) to 3,740 yen ($36/£27).

Nintendo of America has now announced the price of a single Joy-Con controller will be getting a price cut in North America on November 9 from $49.99 to $39.99. A price cut has not been announced for Europe, but it will likely be getting cut now that Japan and North America are seeing a price cut.

The Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017.

4 Comments

Darwinianevolution
Darwinianevolution (5 hours ago)

Nice. Now the same for Europe, please.

  • +3
Bandorr
Bandorr (5 hours ago)

The price will keep drifting I'm sure.

  • +3
LivingMetal
LivingMetal (38 minutes ago)

We love you, Nintendo. And you know it. But please bring down your prices.

  • 0
Wman1996
Wman1996 (1 hour ago)

$29.99-$34.99 would make more sense, but this is a welcome change.

  • 0