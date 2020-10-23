Crimzon Clover: World EXplosion Launches October 29 for Switch - News

Publisher Degica Games and developers Yostubane and Adventure Planning Service announced the shoot 'em up, Crimzon Clover: World EXplosion, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on October 29 for $19.99

Prepare yourself for an insatiable rain of bullets, bombs, and beams in Crimzon Clover.

From Japanese indie developers Yotsubane and Adventure Planning Service, this unique top-down shooter is a wild ride you won’t want to miss out on.

Your first step in Crimzon Clover: World EXplosion is choosing how you want to play, as well as which powerful ship will be yours to command. Choose your version from Arcade (true to the original arcade game), Novice (better if this is your first step into the world of hardcore shmuppage), or Arranged (a whole new can of worms with unique mechanics and novel challenges never seen before in the Crimzon Clover saga), then choose your mode from Boost, Original, Unlimited, and Time Attack.

Original is THE main mode, where you blast your way through stages in search of the last boss. Boost Mode will adjust the difficulty based on how proficient you are at devastating your enemies. Unlimited turns each stage into an intense battlefield of bullets that only the most hardcore players will be able to survive. And Time Attack pits you against the clock as you race to earn the best score possible in about three minutes.

Can you pilot your craft through the bullet massacre the enemies have prepared for you? Or will your ship become just another bump amidst the endless wreckage beneath your wings?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

