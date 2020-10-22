Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Oct 11 to 17 - Switch Sales Remain Above 400,000 Units - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 418,749 consoles sold for the week ending October 17, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 124,962 consoles sold. This was followed by the Xbox One with 29,295 units, and the Nintendo 3DS with 2,808 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 126,917 units (43.49%). The PlayStation 4 is down 73,936 units (-37.17%), the Xbox One is down 22,194 units (-43.10%), and the 3DS is down 12,106 units (-81.17%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 418,749 ( 66,456,566 ) PlayStation 4 - 124,962 ( 113,877,762 ) Xbox One - 29,295 ( 48,404,281 ) 3DS - 2,808 ( 75,815,989 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 144,327 PlayStation 4 - 38,259 Xbox One - 20,743 3DS - 1,023

Europe hardware estimates:

Nintendo Switch - 122,152 PlayStation 4 - 72,614 Xbox One - 6,933 3DS - 766 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 138,087 PlayStation 4 - 10,694 3DS - 938 Xbox One - 375

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 14,183 PlayStation 4 - 3,395 Xbox One - 1,244 3DS - 81

