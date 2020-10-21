Jump Force Meruem and Hiei DLC Launches October 27 - News

/ 271 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Spike Chunsoft announced the Meruem from Hunter x Hunter and Hiei from Yu Yu Hakusho DLC for Jump Force will launch on October 27 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and in early 2021 for the Nintendo Switch.

View the trailer of the two DLC characters below:



Here is an overview of the two DLC characters:

“King of the Ants” from the Hunter x Hunter saga, Meruem is the powerful leader of the Chimera Ants. Surpassing humans in intelligence while possessing an overwhelming physical strength, his tail strikes were already frightening his enemies when he was just a newborn!

Hiei is one of the main characters of the manga and anime Yu Yu Hakusho. Mastering an ardent demonic energy, he will set his enemies ablaze with his fearsome Dragon of the Darkness Flame attack!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles