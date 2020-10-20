Konami: P.T. Won't Be Playable on PS5 - News

The P.T. PlayStation 4 demo from Konami was a hit and showed the potential of what a new entry in Silent Hill franchise could be. However, Konami eventually cancelled Silent Hills and pulled P.T. from the PlayStation Store.

Anyone who had already downloaded the P.T. demo still had access to it on their PlayStation 4 consoles. However, the demo will not be available on the PlayStation 5, even if it is in your PlayStation 4 library.

"The content will not be available on the PS Store, so users won’t be able to re-download the content through the backwards compatibility feature to the PS5," a Konami spokesperson told GamesRadar.

While it isn't confirmed, anyone who has the game installed on the PS4 might be able to transfer it using external storage.

