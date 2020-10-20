Strife: Veteran Edition Launches October 25 for Switch - News

/ 235 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Publisher Nightdive Studios and developer Rogue Entertainment announced the enhanced edition of a 1996 first-person shooter RPG, Strife: Veteran Edition, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on October 25.

Strife: Veteran Edition originally launched for PC via Steam in 2014 and for GOG in 2016.

@dark1x Did you know Strife: Veteran Edition releases on Switch eShop on the 25th? pic.twitter.com/VPPWDrfwqF — Edward (@Rocket_Pan_) October 20, 2020

Here is an overview of the game:

The Original Strife is back!

Hailed as the original first-person shooter RPG that spawned countless imitators, Strife: Veteran Edition is a love letter to the classic from 1996.

New features include:

Support for high resolutions, with proper aspect ratio.

OpenGL for video backend to provide portability and support for vertical sync.

Dynamic lighting and bloom.

Widescreen support.

Ability to freely rebind all keyboard, mouse, and gamepad inputs.

Steam Achievements.

Steam Trading Cards.

Completion of missing and unfinished options in the original game, such as:

The planned “Capture the Chalice” multi-player mode.

Marking of current objectives on the auto-map.

Special HUD for the Torpedo weapon.

Immerse yourself in this all-consuming epic quest that for the first time combines riveting role-playing adventure with the spectacular DOOM 3D engine! An evil presence has implanted itself in the fabric of our world. Play the role of spy, assassin, warrior, and thief as you are lured into the darkest and most perilous adventure of your life. You´ll have Blackbird on your side—a seductive underground agent that will provide you with clues as you encounter progressively more sinister foes. Be strong, and trust no one.

Fully Interactive World

The elaborate virtual environment offers 28 interconnected levels covering over 200 square miles. Explore medieval towns and industrial complexes filled with pitfalls and perils, ending in a final confrontation that will reveal the planet’s darkest secrets.

An Awesome Arsenal

From the silent but lethal crossbow to the breathtaking flame thrower, you’ll toast, mince and vaporize your opponents in your search to control the ultimate weapon of mass destruction- the Sigil.

Nail-Biting Narrative

In your role as resistance fighter, you’ll conspire with allies to demolish the fanatical ranks of the order from the inside out. Provides an engaging complex storyline and a multitude of dramatic voice-overs.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles