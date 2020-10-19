The Outer Worlds to Get Switch Patch on October 21

by William D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 379 Views

The Outer Worlds from Obsidian Entertainment was a hit when it launched last year for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game released this year for the Nintendo Switch and had many technical issues on the hybrid console.

Virtuos Games who worked on the Switch port via Twitter announced a patch for the Nintendo Switch version will be released on October 21 with a sale happening on October 22.

More details on the patch will be released soon. However, an image included in the tweet showcases the game will have improved visuals. 

curl-6
curl-6 (3 hours ago)

Graphics improvements look good, I just hope they improved the framerate too

  • 0