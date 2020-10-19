The Outer Worlds to Get Switch Patch on October 21 - News

posted 11 hours ago

The Outer Worlds from Obsidian Entertainment was a hit when it launched last year for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game released this year for the Nintendo Switch and had many technical issues on the hybrid console.

Virtuos Games who worked on the Switch port via Twitter announced a patch for the Nintendo Switch version will be released on October 21 with a sale happening on October 22.

More details on the patch will be released soon. However, an image included in the tweet showcases the game will have improved visuals.

The Board is excited to announce that employees on the Nintendo Switch platform can expect to see a patch reach their device on Oct 21st!



We are also recruiting new employees to join us on the Halcyon Colony, so get ready to take advantage of a sale on the Switch on Oct 22nd! pic.twitter.com/1efUFBNWsv — The Outer Worlds (@OuterWorlds) October 16, 2020

More details on what is included in the Nintendo Switch patch will be released soon, but for now, you can enjoy this image showing off some of the visual changes. — The Outer Worlds (@OuterWorlds) October 16, 2020

