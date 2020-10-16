It is Up to Rare on Doing More With Classic Characters Like Banjo-Kazooie and Conker, Says Spencer - News

/ 587 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Fans have been asking for a new Banjo-Kazooie or a remake of the original Nintendo 64 titles ever since the success of Activision's Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview with Kotaku said it is up to developer Rare if they ever want to go back to classic characters like Banjo-Kazooie and Conker.

"I leave it up to the studios in terms of the things that they want to go work on," he said. "I have a lot of respect for Rare and the work that they do. They do like building new things, and they’ve seen success with Sea of Thieves. I think they’re really excited about Everwild.

"But also the response to Battletoads was nice. And I think [partner studio] Dlala did a good job with the game. And so I think it’s just always a balance. My inbox is full of: ‘Let every studio do new [intellectual property].' And also: 'Why have you brought back Crimson Skies and Blinx?'"

The Xbox Series X and Series S will launch worldwide on November 10.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles