Future Xbox Releases on Switch 'Doesn't Feel Sustainable,' Would Want Full Ecosystem Like Live and Game Pass on Switch

Microsoft has released some of its titles on the Nintendo Switch in the last couple of years, including Cuphead, Ori and the Blind Forest, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, and Minecraft Dungeons. The latter two were released after Microsoft said it had "no pans" to release more of its games on other consoles. However, the Ori sequel was released on the Switch due to wishes from the developer, Moon Studios, and Minecraft Dungeons was already announced for the hybrid console.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview with Kotaku said he has a good relationship with Nintendo, however, releases Xbox games on the Nintendo Switch on a case by case basis doesn't feel sustainable in the long term. Spencer would want the full Xbox ecosystem on the Switch, which would mean things like Xbox Live and Game Pass.

"We have a very good relationship with Nintendo," Spencer said. "And I think we see our work very synergistically, in terms of trying to grow the market. And it just makes it easy. Every conversation we have with them has really been easy."

Spencer added that "it doesn’t feel sustainable" to release Xbox games on the Nintendo Switch on a case by case basis. "In order to really support it, I would want a full Xbox ecosystem somewhere. And that probably means things like Live and Game Pass and stuff."

Spencer was asked if Nintendo or Sony would be interested in having the full Xbox ecosystem on their platforms and he said "I don’t want to speak for them. I think they should probably answer."

Microsoft has allowed characters from two of its IPs - Banjo-Kazooie and Minecraft - to be featured DLC in the Nintendo Switch title, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

