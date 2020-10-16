Xbox Doesn't Have to Ship Bethesda Games on Platforms They Don't Support in Order to Recoup Acquisition, Says Spencer - News

/ 204 Views

by, posted 16 minutes ago

Microsoft last month acquired Bethesda Softworks parent company ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion. Xbox Game Studios will grow from 15 to 23 studios and Microsoft now owns the rights to several high-profile video game IPs, like The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Doom, Wolfenstein, Quake, Dishonored, and more.

The Bethesda acquisition has led to PlayStation owners wondering if they would see future Fallout games, The Elder Scrolls VI, or any other game from the studios acquired would get a release on the PlayStation 5 or if they would be released on Xbox consoles and PC only.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview with Kotaku was asked if it would be possible to recoup the $7.5 billion investment to acquire Bethesda by not releasing The Elder Scrolls VI on the PlayStation and he responded by saying "yes."

"I don’t want to be flip about that," he added. "This deal was not done to take games away from another player base like that. Nowhere in the documentation that we put together was: 'How do we keep other players from playing these games?' We want more people to be able to play games, not fewer people to be able to go play games.

"But I’ll also say in the model—I’m just answering directly the question that you had—when I think about where people are going to be playing and the number of devices that we had, and we have xCloud and PC and Game Pass and our console base, I don’t have to go ship [Bethesda] games on any other platform other than the platforms that we support in order to kind of make the deal work for us. Whatever that means."

When Microsoft acquired Minecraft developer Mojang they decided to keep the popular game multiplatform. We do know future Bethesda games will get released on Xbox consoles, PC, and "other consoles on a case by case basis."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles