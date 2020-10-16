Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy VIII Remastered Physical Editions Launches in Europe on December 4 - News

posted 2 hours ago

Square Enix announced Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy VIII Remastered Twin Pack will be getting a physical release for the Nintendo Switch, while Final Fantasy VIII Remastered for the PlayStation 4 will also be getting a physical release. The two physical releases will launch in Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and New Zealand on December 4.

Pre-orders are now open at the Square Enix Store. Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy VIII Remastered Twin Pack for the Nintendo Switch is priced at €39.99, and Final Fantasy VIII Remastered for the PlayStation 4 is priced at €19.99.

Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy VIII Remastered are currently available digitally for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, iOS, and Android.

