GameStop to Get Revenue Share from Digital Content on Xbox Consoles They Sell - News

/ 503 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Retailer GameStop earlier this week announced it had formed a multi-year partnership with Microsoft. The retailer with this partnership will be using Microsoft’s cloud solutions and hardware products to help create the "ultimate gaming destination" for gamers at its over 5,000 retail stores worldwide and deliver new digital experiences for its customers.

More information on the partnership has now been released. Microsoft will be sharing downstream revenue from digital downloads and digital content with GameStop from any Xbox that the retailer sells, according to a report from DOMO Capital Management who spoke with GameStop.

The report mentions "any device that GameStop brings into the Xbox ecosystem," which likely means the upcoming Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, as well as the Xbox One. It is not known how much GameStop will be making from this partnership or if it includes Game Pass revenue.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch worldwide on November 10.

Today $GME confirmed with @DOMOCAPITAL that the agreement with $MSFT includes revenue sharing on all downstream revenue (i.e. digital downloads and digital content) from any device that GameStop brings into the @Xbox ecosystem. GameStop now meaningfully participates in digital. — DOMO Capital Management, LLC (@DOMOCAPITAL) October 14, 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles