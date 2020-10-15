Morkredd is a Co-Op Puzzle Game, Announced for Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Aspyr Media and developer Hyper Games have announced cooperative puzzle game, Morkredd, for the Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store. It will launch in December for $19.99.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

“Morkredd” is the Norwegian word for fear of the dark. In the game, you must use light and shadow to solve puzzles in a dark world inspired by long winters and Nordic culture.

In Morkredd, the Orb always calls for two. This means in single-player you must master the controls of two characters simultaneously, or grab a friend for two-player couch co-op.

Key Features:

The Orb Calls for Two – Morkredd is best played as a couch co-op experience. Heed the Orb’s call with a friend or prove your loyalty alone by mastering the unique dual-character controls.

– Morkredd is best played as a couch co-op experience. Heed the Orb’s call with a friend or prove your loyalty alone by mastering the unique dual-character controls. Your Path is the Orb – You are the Orb’s protector, and the Orb’s light is yours. Survive and master over 60 puzzles while avoiding the shadows caused by your partner and the environment.

– You are the Orb’s protector, and the Orb’s light is yours. Survive and master over 60 puzzles while avoiding the shadows caused by your partner and the environment. The Orb is Your Only Friend – An endless abyss of deadly shadows conceal dangers in this cold, dark world. Stay with the Orb if you want to stay alive.

Gaze into the Orb: Discover ancient secrets about the Orb hidden in the darkness.

