Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory Demo Available on October 15 for Switch, PS4 and Xbox One

Square Enix announced the demo for Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. This does mean it is out now in Australia and Oceania. The game will launch for the same platforms in Japan on November 11 and worldwide on November 13.

Here is an overview of the demo:

Try out the demo version of the first rhythm action game in the Kingdom Hearts series!

Experience the music of Kingdom Hearts like never before! Melody of Memory features 20-plus characters, 140-plus music tracks, and online VS multiplayer mode. Explore the music and memories from the Kingdom Hearts series!

Play as familiar faces from the Kingdom Hearts series, including Disney guest characters who will appear to lend you a hand.

Enjoy a massive variety of music from both the Kingdom Hearts series and Disney, with a collection of over 140 songs. Dive into rhythm-action gameplay with memorable tunes in this can’t-miss musical journey!

*The demo version features four Field Battle Music Stages and two Co-op Music Stages for a total of six playable songs. Play data and records will not be saved.

