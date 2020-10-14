Sniper Elite 4 Launches November 17 for Switch - News

/ 550 Views

by, posted 2 days ago

Developer Rebellion announced the tactical first-person shooter, Sniper Elite 4, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 17. The game launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in February 2017.

View a trailer of the Nintendo Switch version of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Combining emergent stealth action with unrivalled sniping freedom across massive maps, Sniper Elite 4 is the most widely acclaimed entry in Rebellion’s longstanding sharpshooter series.

Key Features:

An expansive campaign set in World War II Italy—help the Resistance fight back!

Genre-defining sniping featuring advanced ballistics and boundless strategy.

Trademark X-Ray kill cams, including melee and explosive takedowns.

Iconic World War II weaponry; sniper rifles, pistols, SMGs, traps, grenades and more.

Upgrade and customize your skills and weaponry as you progress.

Tactical traversal mechanics; climb, hang, shimmy and leap across maps!

Co-op and multiplayer modes across local wireless and online play.

And much more!

Switch-Exclusive Features:

Motion aim with gyroscopic controls.

HD rumble support- feel your heartbeat and bullet impacts!

Pro Controller support to take your precision up a level.

Local wireless multiplayer across co-op and versus modes.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles