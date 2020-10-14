Pac-Man Geo Trailer Showcases Gameplay - News

Bandai Namco has released the first trailer for the upcoming geographic information-based Pac-Man game, Pac-Man Geo, that features gameplay. The game is in development for iOS and Android.

Play Pac-Man in the Real World!

Pac-Man Geo allows you to play Pac-Man using maps of actual locations from around the globe!

New York, Paris, Tokyo… Make a Pac-Man maze anywhere by choosing from a variety of real-world streets. Go for the high score in unique mazes on real-world streets, and sightsee from the comfort of home by collecting world landmarks.

Key Features:

Play Pac-Man in the Real World! – Make and play mazes anywhere—around the Arc de Triomphe, Times Square, Shibuya, Tokyo—any famous landmark you can think of, or even your own neighborhood. If you discover a great maze, you can use the Maze Sharing function to share it with players everywhere.

– Make and play mazes anywhere—around the Arc de Triomphe, Times Square, Shibuya, Tokyo—any famous landmark you can think of, or even your own neighborhood. If you discover a great maze, you can use the Maze Sharing function to share it with players everywhere. Build Your Collections to Power Up! – In Map Mode, make a maze from real-world streets. You’ll find all sorts of items themed on local landmarks or specialties. Those items will help Pac-Man power up too, so make sure to grab them!

– In Map Mode, make a maze from real-world streets. You’ll find all sorts of items themed on local landmarks or specialties. Those items will help Pac-Man power up too, so make sure to grab them! Epic Battles Famous Cities – In Tour Mode, you can compete in stages set in famous locations, only available for a limited time. Place high in the worldwide score rankings to win limited edition avatars and badges!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

