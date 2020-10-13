Manifold Garden is an Xbox Series X and S Launch Title, Supports Smart Delivery - News

Developer William Chyr Studio announced Manifold Garden will launch alongside the Xbox Series X and S on November 10. It will run at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second on the Xbox Series X and 1440p and 60 frames per second on the Xbox Series S.

Anyone who owns the Xbox One version of Manifold Garden will get the Xbox Series X and S version for free using Smart Delivery.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read an FAQ below:

Q: When is Manifold Garden releasing for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S?

A: November 10, 2020. The game will be available as soon as you get your console.

Q: Does Manifold Garden support Smart Delivery with the Xbox One version?

A: Yes. You only need to buy Manifold Garden once to play it on Xbox One (S), Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Your save file and achievement progress will transfer seamlessly between all devices.

Q: Manifold Garden has the “4K Ultra HD” icon on Xbox. What devices support native 4K?

A: The Xbox Series X version of the game runs at a native 4K at a smooth 60 frames per second, and is an extremely impressive version of the game. The Xbox Series S version of the game runs at 1440p with the same high settings and framerate as the Series X version.

Q: If I download Manifold Garden to my Xbox One, then transfer it through a harddrive to my Xbox Series X, will I be able to launch it and play the Series X version of the game?

A: No. You will need to update to the Xbox Series X|S version of the game, which must run from a supported SSD. The update will be free and easy and your progress will carry forward.

Q: How good is the Xbox One version of Manifold Garden? I want to try playing it before the Xbox Series X|S version launches.

A: It’s really great, especially on Xbox One X! Our Xbox Metacritic Score is actually our highest. Please enjoy the Xbox One version of the game until our Series X|S version launches on November 10, 2020. You can find out more information about the Xbox One and Xbox One X versions of the game here on our store page .

Q: What languages will the Xbox Series X|S version support? What regions will it launch in?

A: Manifold Garden will launch on Xbox Series X|S on November 10th in every region where the Series X|S can be purchased. The game supports English, French, Canadian French, Spanish, Italian, German, Dutch, Italian, Russian, Arabic, Brazilian Portuguese, Turkish, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese.

Q: What does it mean that Manifold Garden’s “next-gen” version is launching exclusively on Xbox Series X|S?

A: It simply means there will not be a PlayStation 5 enhanced version of Manifold Garden in November 2020.

