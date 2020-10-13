David Cage Isn't a Fan of the Xbox Series S, Says 'Most Developers Will Focus on the Lower-End Version' - News

The Xbox Series X according to Microsoft has been designed to be a console that runs next-generation games in 4K resolution, while the Xbox Series S is designed to run the same games, but at 1080p or 1440p.

Quantic Dream founder and CEO David Cage in an interview with Wccftech said he isn't a big fan of the Xbox Series S as he believes most developers will focus on the lower-end console to avoid doing two different versions of the same game. He says having two consoles is confusing to developers and players.

"Many developers prefer consoles to PC because on consoles you only have to deal with one hardware, whereas on PC there are so many configurations, graphic cards, drivers, controllers etc. that makes the development much more complex," said Cage.

"When a manufacturer offers two consoles with different specs, there is a strong chance that most developers will focus on the lower-end version to avoid doing two different versions. I must confess that I am really not a big fan of this situation. I think it is confusing for developers, but also for players, and although I can understand the commercial reasons behind this choice (a difference of €200 on the street price) I think the situation is questionable.

"Regarding Quantic Dream, as we develop our own technology and engines, we are determined to optimize our titles for each platform. Being now a PC developer, we are implementing scalable features based on the platform, which is very helpful to highlight what the hardware has best to offer."

Quantic Dream has mainly focused on developing games for PlayStation consoles in the last decade with games like Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and Detroit: Become Human. However, they have begun releasing their games on PC.

The Xbox Series X and Series S will launch worldwide on November 10.

